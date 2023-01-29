Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday the conditions placed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan programme would add to the woes of inflation-stricken people.

In a tweet, the former interior minister said the IMF conditions would make everyone in the country cry, adding that economic situation would force people to mourn on roads.

“It is yet to see whether the dollar or petrol touch the Rs300 mark,” he said while calling for holding elections in 100 days. He said elections should be held in Centre and provinces simultaneously otherwise there would be chaotic situation.

He also called for removing Ishaq Dar as finance minister of the country.