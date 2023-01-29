Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq claimed on Sunday even after 75 years, the same people who played the roles of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq were still imposing themselves on the country.

Mr Haq lashed out at the government during a public speech, saying, "There was no smile on the masses due to the rulers’ policies."

Fearing now the price of flour will be increased after the petroleum (POL) prices, Mr Haq took a jibe at the political opponents, saying, "The Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot hold them accountable. They [rulers] consider themselves masters and treat people as slave".