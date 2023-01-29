Share:

Six people were killed in horrific accident between a motorcycle and a car near Gajiani village in Chishtian district on Sunday.

Rescuers and police said a speeding car hit a motorcycle before colliding with a roadside tree. Witnesses alerted the emergency service and police about the incident and launched rescue services. The injured and the dead were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened due to over speeding. The car occupants were going to attend a marriage ceremony.