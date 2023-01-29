Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a webinar on Saturday highlighted the importance of a fasttrack implementation of the agreements reached between Russia and Pakistan in the energy sector, terming it crucial for the economic uplift of the energy-starved country. The webinar titled “RussoPak Economic and Energy Cooperation, Scope and Challenges” was organized by Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications network) and DTN. Former Senator Lt. General (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum was the keynote speaker, while among other participants were foreign affairs expert Dr Salma Malik, energy and environment expert Qaiser Aijaz, and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, besides Hussain Ali Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarah Khan, Natasha Jameel, Maliha and Ayan Mitra. Abdul Qayyum said the recent Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Russia were a long-awaited icebreaking that could lead to an important partnership and investments in the defence, oil and gas sectors of Pakistan after the ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor.