Share:

LONDON-Tom Cruise stepped out for dinner in London’s Mayfair on Saturday evening. The actor Mission Impossible star was spotted for the first since 2023 Oscar snub in Best Actor category. Cruise, 60, was seen leaving the posh French eatery before paprazzi gathered outside to click his pictures. The Edge of Tomorrow star has earned an Oscar nomination for his role as a producer on the 2022 blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise was clicked outside La Petite Maison restaurant. He looked dapper in a navy shirt which he paired with a matching bootcut jeans. The Top Gun actor donned casual look for the dinner outing in town. Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has scored six nominations including Best Picture. The sequel will compete along with Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans. The 95th Academy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on March 12.