ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry has said that great investment opportunities are available in the tourism sector of Pakistan and the government is extending all possible support for encouraging investment in this sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the twoday ‘Travel and Adventure Show’ in New York on Saturday, Aun Chaudhry said that overseas Pakistanis and investors can take full advantage of this opportunity which not only will help to explore the tourism potential of Pakistan but will also promote soft image of Pakistan at international level.

The PM aide expressed the commitment to promote Pakistan’s tourism sector at all levels, saying that the development of this sector will help in achieving economic development by generating more foreign exchange. He said that efforts are being made to promote and showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism heritage at all international forums with the active participation of stakeholders.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the mission of Pakistan in New York and the efforts of public and private sector tourism organisations for promoting the soft image of Pakistan through arranging such events.