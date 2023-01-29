Share:

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairman Shazia Marri on Sunday said transgenders have been declared eligible for receiving cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme.

Addressing the ceremony in Karachi, Shazia Marri announced that the government is widening the scope of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

She said members of the transgender community have been facing a lot of difficulties and after their inclusion in the program, they will be eligible for Rs. 7,000 quarterly cash assistance.

Shazia Marri said the government would take efforts to save the poor people from the effects of the IMF program and no one is interested in taking more loans.

She said the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to evolve an austerity measures plan.