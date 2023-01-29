Share:

NEW DELHI - Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed Saturday, killing one pilot, in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises south of the capital New Delhi.

The crash involved a Russian-made Sukhoi Su30, carrying two pilots, and a French-built Mirage 2000, operated by a third.Both aircraft had taken off in the morning from the Gwalior air base, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of where they came down. “The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission,” the country’s air force said in a statement, adding that one of the three pilots had sustained fatal injuries. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash, it added. Police officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP from the scene of the crash that another pilot had been found alive but injured in the forests of Padargarh around 300 kilometres (185 miles ).