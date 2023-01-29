Share:

HYDERABAD-District Election Commissioner Office SBA organized an awareness seminar at Government Boys High School Cheezalabad with regard to the importance of vote and registration of voters.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Prevez Ahmed Kalwar, headmaster of the school Hakim Ali Rind, Abdul Hafeez Abbasi and others said that vote has importance in the democratic process for which registration of vote and its right use is necessary. Speakers said that citizens who have not yet registered their vote, shall immediately contact with District Election Commission office and ensure that their vote is registered so that they could use their right of franchise in coming elections. Speakers appealed to students of the high school to create awareness among people of their area regarding the importance and registration of vote and prove to be good and responsible citizens. The seminar was attended by Muhammad Saleem, Masroor Memon, and school teachers and students in large numbers.