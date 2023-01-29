Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast and central Punjab and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may occur in hilly areas. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is also expected in upper parts during the period. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts and was likely to intensify in the upper parts on Sunday and Monday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.The rainfall recorded during the period was Quetta (Shiekh Manda, Samungli) and Jiwani 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14 C, Kalam -11, Chitral, Gupis -08, Parachinar -07, Astore, Kalat, Malamjabba -06, Mirkhani Quetta and Skardu -05 C.