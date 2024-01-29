10 Palestinians killed as Israeli forces shell UN agency school in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured Monday as Israeli forces shelled a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school sheltering hundreds of displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex reported that the Israeli army last night targeted the Al-Rimal neighborhood with airstrikes and artillery in the most intense attacks in over a month following the withdrawal of military vehicles from the neighborhood in mid-December.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The onslaught has killed more than 26,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced 85% of the blockaded enclave's population, and created conditions for famine. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack.