Monday, January 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2,000 participate in Islamabad marathon

APP
January 29, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Nearly 2,000 participants, including both local and international runners, took part in the Islamabad Marathon that began on Sunday.

The marathon featured four categories, including full and half marathons, along with 5 and 10-kilome­ter races, said a private news channel. 

It also included a special Kids Marathon, catering to the younger participants. The organizers empha­sized their commitment to promoting a healthy life­style and encouraging physical activity among chil­dren.

These marathons not only provide a platform for professional athletes but also promote fitness and well-being in the community, fostering a culture of health consciousness and sportsmanship.

FAIZAN, ENUB BAG TOP SPOTS IN ISLAMABAD MARATHON

Faizan Zulfiqar and Enub claimed top spots in the Islamabad Marathon 2024 organized here at the Trail 3 Parking on Sunday.

Israel urges more countries to cut financial support to UN agency

Faizan Zulfiqar bagged the first position in the male category Full Marathon while Umair and Muba­ris Bukhari grabbed second and third positions, re­spectively.

In the Full Marathon female category, Enub, Amina Shah and Ayesha Mastoor took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Half Marathon, male category, Naveed, Irfan and Naghman took first, second and third positions, re­spectively.

In the Half Marathon female category, Jennie, Chris­tina Vezel and Huma Rehman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 10km male category, Akhtar, Riaz and Waqar Ahmed took first, second and third positions, respec­tively.

In the 10km female category, Rabeela Farooq, Ma­heen Tahir and Anum Tahir took first, second and third positions, respectively.

MIDDLE EAST Arab League to hold emergency meeting to discuss ICJ ruling on Gaza war

In the 5km male category, Samiullah, Kamil Hus­sain and Junaid Dildar took first, second and third po­sitions, respectively.

In the 5km female category, Amna Khan, Laila Ka­zmi and Kanwal took first, second and third posi­tions, respectively.

People from all walks of life including children fea­tured in the marathon to promote and encourage healthy activity in the federal capital.

A total of five categories were kept in the marathon to encourage enthusiastic people towards running.

There was a full marathon of 42.2km which began from Margalla Road to 7th Avenue to Shakaparia and then back.

Then there was a half marathon of 21.1km, 10km run, 5km run and also a race kept for children.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024