2,000 participate in Islamabad marathon

ISLAMABAD - Nearly 2,000 participants, including both local and international runners, took part in the Islamabad Marathon that began on Sunday.

The marathon featured four categories, including full and half marathons, along with 5 and 10-kilome­ter races, said a private news channel.

It also included a special Kids Marathon, catering to the younger participants. The organizers empha­sized their commitment to promoting a healthy life­style and encouraging physical activity among chil­dren.

These marathons not only provide a platform for professional athletes but also promote fitness and well-being in the community, fostering a culture of health consciousness and sportsmanship.

FAIZAN, ENUB BAG TOP SPOTS IN ISLAMABAD MARATHON

Faizan Zulfiqar and Enub claimed top spots in the Islamabad Marathon 2024 organized here at the Trail 3 Parking on Sunday.

Faizan Zulfiqar bagged the first position in the male category Full Marathon while Umair and Muba­ris Bukhari grabbed second and third positions, re­spectively.

In the Full Marathon female category, Enub, Amina Shah and Ayesha Mastoor took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Half Marathon, male category, Naveed, Irfan and Naghman took first, second and third positions, re­spectively.

In the Half Marathon female category, Jennie, Chris­tina Vezel and Huma Rehman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 10km male category, Akhtar, Riaz and Waqar Ahmed took first, second and third positions, respec­tively.

In the 10km female category, Rabeela Farooq, Ma­heen Tahir and Anum Tahir took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 5km male category, Samiullah, Kamil Hus­sain and Junaid Dildar took first, second and third po­sitions, respectively.

In the 5km female category, Amna Khan, Laila Ka­zmi and Kanwal took first, second and third posi­tions, respectively.

People from all walks of life including children fea­tured in the marathon to promote and encourage healthy activity in the federal capital.

A total of five categories were kept in the marathon to encourage enthusiastic people towards running.

There was a full marathon of 42.2km which began from Margalla Road to 7th Avenue to Shakaparia and then back.

Then there was a half marathon of 21.1km, 10km run, 5km run and also a race kept for children.