356 candidates vie for 25 Mansehra Division seats

ISLAMABAD - A total of 356 candidates are vying for 25 coveted assembly seats, comprising seven National Assembly (NA) and 18 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats in Mansehra Division.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan data, “There are 91 candi­dates contending for seven National Assembly seats and 265 candidates vying for 18 seats in the KP Assembly from Mansehra Division.”

APP has obtained information in­dicating that 3.43 million registered voters in Mansehra Division will elect their representatives for the next five years on February 8.

Key contenders in the election fea­ture prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, and former Deputy Speaker of the NA Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

NA-12, encompassing Kohistan Up­per, Kohistan Lower, and Kolai Palms districts, has a total of 196,125 regis­tered voters, with 14 candidates com­peting for this constituency.

Contesting from here are 32 candi­dates for PK-31 Kohistan Upper, 20 for PK-32 Kohistan Lower, and 14 candi­dates for PK-33 Kolai Palas.

NA-13 Battagram has 328,902 reg­istered voters, and 11 candidates are contesting here. Additionally, there are eight candidates for PK-34 Bat­tagram and 11 candidates for PK-35 Battagram.

In Mansehra and Torghar districts, there are two NA seats and six KP As­sembly seats, with a total of 1.33 mil­lion registered voters.

NA-14 Mansehra has eight candi­dates competing, while NA-15 Man­sehra Torghar, including former Prime Minister and Muslim League (N) chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has 16 can­didates vying for the seat.

Provincial Assembly Constituency PK-36 Mansehra I has 12 candidates; PK-37 Mansehra II has 14 candidates, and PK-38 Mansehra III has 15 candi­dates vying for the seats.

PK-39 Mansehra IV witnesses a con­test among 14 candidates, while PK-40 Mansehra V has nine contenders, and PK-41 Torghar features seven candi­dates in the race.

Around 16 candidates, including former Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi and former Dep­uty Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, are vying for victory in National Assembly Constituency NA-16 Abbottabad.

Almost 11 candidates are in the fray for NA-17 Abbottabad, and the regis­tered voter count in Abbottabad dis­trict stands at 952,621.

There are 16 candidates vying for KP Assembly Constituency PK-42 Ab­bottabad I, 19 candidates competing in KP Assembly Constituency PK-43 Abbottabad II, 16 candidates in PK-44 Abbottabad III, and 18 candidates in PK-45 Abbottabad IV.

Haripur district has a total of 724,915 registered voters. In the up­coming elections, there will be 15 candidates competing for the NA-18 National Assembly seat: 14 candidates for KP-46 Haripur I, 10 for PK-47 Hari­pur II, and 16 each for PK-47 Haripur II and PK-48 Haripur III.