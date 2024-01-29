Monday, January 29, 2024
ACs directed to ensure village cleanliness

January 29, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district to ensure village cleanliness in their respec­tive jurisdiction for complete implementation on the “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain” scheme.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the government was sincere and committed to ensuring cleanliness in all villages and in this connection, all ACs were bound to ensure 100 percent accomplish­ment of their targets and in this regard their perfor­mance would be reviewed during weekly meetings. He discussed the action plan thoroughly and said that 5 localities would be declared “model villages” at the tehsil level. Therefore, the assistant commis­sioners should work on it and ensure house marking and complete cleanliness of villages, he added.

SIX BOOKED FOR JUBILANT FIRINGIN ELECTIONEERING

FIA registers 100 inquiries against journalists, politicians as per law: Solangi

Rodala Road police have registered a case against six accused on the charge of jubilant firing during elec­tioneering. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some activists of a political party during election­eering resorted to firing and violated the ban imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on display of weapons and jubilant firing. Therefore, the police registered a case against the accused and started an investigations. The accused had managed to escape when the police reached the spot, he added.

Moreover: Police have unearthed a kite factory and arrested three accused besides seizing more than 440 kites. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Madina Town police, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.204-RB where kites and its paraphernalia were being manufactured in a factory. The police nabbed accused Khursheed from the spot and recovered more than 400 kites, string and chemicals from his possession. 

Nawaz pledges employment for every household

Meanwhile, Mansoorabad police also nabbed kite dealers, Hasnain and Usman, near 66-Foota Ba­zaar and recovered more than 40 kites and chemi­cal string from their possession which they were transporting in a car. The police registered cases against the accused.

