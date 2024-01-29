Alternative Lifestyle Festival highlights alternate choices for a sustainable future

LAHORE - SEED Ventures, through its What’s The Alternative (WTA) initiative, orchestrated the Alternative Life­style Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. The event served as a vibrant platform, uniting individuals in their pursuit of sustainable alter­natives and mindful living.

WTA, an inventive platform conceived and run by SEED Ven­tures, endeavours to create dia­logue around the power of con­scious choices in our everyday lives and how they impact envi­ronment, wellness, and lifestyle. The platform’s objective is to encourage individuals, corporate and society as a whole to reassess what seem as easy choices, and to opt for better alternatives, trans­forming them into meaningful ac­tions, prompting positive change.

Shaista Ayesha, CEO and Di­rector of SEED Ventures, empha­sised, “The Alternative Lifestyle Festival has not only showcased the vitality of sustainable living but has also ignited a collective passion for conscious choices that resonate with our daily lives. As we reflect on the event’s success, it’s clear that festivals like this are essential-they catalyse change, uniting individuals under the common goal of a future where we make conscious choices for a more sustainable lifestyle, and encouraging them to think about alternatives in the choices they make in their everyday lives. This gathering has proven that togeth­er, we have the power to inspire and drive meaningful impact in our communities and beyond.”

The panel, “Choices for Change” engaged leaders from across industries: from Has­san Sheheryar Yasin, Designer; to Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, K-Electric; Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communications, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited; and Sarah Nasiruddin, Co-Founder, Karachi Farmer’s Market.