Alternative Lifestyle Festival highlights alternate choices for a sustainable future

LAHORE - SEED Ventures, through its What’s The Alternative (WTA) initiative, orchestrated the Alternative Lifestyle Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. The event served as a vibrant platform, uniting individuals in their pursuit of sustainable alternatives and mindful living.
WTA, an inventive platform conceived and run by SEED Ventures, endeavours to create dialogue around the power of conscious choices in our everyday lives and how they impact environment, wellness, and lifestyle. The platform’s objective is to encourage individuals, corporate and society as a whole to reassess what seem as easy choices, and to opt for better alternatives, transforming them into meaningful actions, prompting positive change.
Shaista Ayesha, CEO and Director of SEED Ventures, emphasised, “The Alternative Lifestyle Festival has not only showcased the vitality of sustainable living but has also ignited a collective passion for conscious choices that resonate with our daily lives. As we reflect on the event’s success, it’s clear that festivals like this are essential-they catalyse change, uniting individuals under the common goal of a future where we make conscious choices for a more sustainable lifestyle, and encouraging them to think about alternatives in the choices they make in their everyday lives. This gathering has proven that together, we have the power to inspire and drive meaningful impact in our communities and beyond.”
The panel, “Choices for Change” engaged leaders from across industries: from Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Designer; to Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, K-Electric; Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communications, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited; and Sarah Nasiruddin, Co-Founder, Karachi Farmer’s Market.