Annual science warts exhibition held

PESHAWAR - The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus in Peshawar on Sunday hosted its annual science warts exhibition, showcasing an array of innovative projects by students from various classes.

The event was inaugurated by Javed Khan and Abrar Khan, the Directors of The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus. Priz­es were awarded to students who excelled in presenting their pro­jects during the exhibition. Among the distinguished guests were the Principals of the school, including Maleeha Rafi, Urooj Afraz, Noorul Ain, and Kainat Arshad.

The exhibition drew participa­tion from not only students but also numerous dignitaries from Peshawar. During the inaugura­tion, the directors emphasised the importance of recognising and ap­preciating the hard work of chil­dren in the current times. They highlighted the school’s commit­ment to fostering not only aca­demic excellence but also shaping students into responsible Muslims and exemplary human beings.

The Directors stressed the signif­icance of engaging in co-curricular activities as a crucial aspect of ho­listic education. The Directors fur­ther emphasized that co-curricular activities are essential for unveil­ing the hidden talents of children and providing them with a plat­form to showcase their creativity.

They expressed gratitude for the active participation of students in extracurricular endeavours and credited these activities for the students’ success in both academ­ic and non-academic spheres.

Speaking about the achieve­ments of The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus, the Directors proudly announced that their students consistently secure top positions in class 9th and ma­triculation exams, showcasing a well-rounded development that includes active involvement in ex­tracurricular pursuits.