Monday, January 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Australia through to Asian Cup last 8

Australia through to Asian Cup last 8
Anadolu
7:17 PM | January 29, 2024
Sports

Australia reached the 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinals after beating Indonesia 4-0 in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott scored an own goal in the 12th minute before Australia's Martin Boyle doubled the gap for the Socceroos in a Round of 16 match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scored late goals to cement the Australian victory.

Australia, who were the 2015 champions, are seeking a second Asian Cup title.

The Socceroos will play against either Saudi Arabia or South Korea in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

The Saudi Arabia vs. South Korea showdown will be played on Tuesday.

Separately, Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan advanced to the last eight on Sunday after beating the UAE 5-3 on penalties.

Either Iraq or Jordan will be Tajikistan's next opponents.

Terrorist, planning attack on polling day, apprehended in Jamshoro

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024