Australia through to Asian Cup last 8

Australia reached the 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinals after beating Indonesia 4-0 in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott scored an own goal in the 12th minute before Australia's Martin Boyle doubled the gap for the Socceroos in a Round of 16 match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar scored late goals to cement the Australian victory.

Australia, who were the 2015 champions, are seeking a second Asian Cup title.

The Socceroos will play against either Saudi Arabia or South Korea in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

The Saudi Arabia vs. South Korea showdown will be played on Tuesday.

Separately, Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan advanced to the last eight on Sunday after beating the UAE 5-3 on penalties.

Either Iraq or Jordan will be Tajikistan's next opponents.