Bilawal vows to spend subsidy given to elites on masses

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that most of the government machinery of Islamabad is under the control of mafia.

Talking to the students, he said the party has prepared its manifesto while emphasizing that the document would serve as his agreement with the inflation-stricken masses of country.

He said, “Pakistan is in danger due to economic crisis and climate change so we will work together with the whole world to resolve these issues.”

The PPP chief stressed that the country has been passing through a serious economic crisis while highlighting subtly that ‘his government’ would end all the subsidies of the elites.

He said that green jobs would be created for the people while highlighting his party’s resolve to deal with challenges facing the country.