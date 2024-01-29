BRI’s global symphony amplified by CPEC’s strategic significance

GWADAR - In the grand narrative of global collaboration and economic con­nectivity, the Belt and Road Ini­tiative (BRI) stands as an orches­trator, weaving together nations in a harmonious symphony of progress. As the Initiative goes beyond the conventional realms of infrastructure development of highways, railways and energy projects, it is also a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity having transformative dimen­sions into economic, cultural and geopolitical domains. By creating a network of intercon­nected projects, BRI unveiled in 2013, facilitates seamless flow of goods, services and investments across participating nations that stimulates local economies cre­ating conducive environment for innovation and collaboration.

At the heart of this transfor­mative initiative lies a strategic masterpiece – the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the flagship program for Paki­stan envisaging economic turn around and ameliorating the lot of debt stricken people.

The CPEC stands tall, sym­bolizing the ambitious spirit of this initiative as we celebrate a decade of BRI and CPEC. This feature explores the monumen­tal strides made, the challenges faced and the promises that echo through the corridors of this eco­nomic alliance. Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, during dis­cussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, emphasized the vital role CPEC plays in Pakistan’s economic landscape. The expan­sion of CPEC into diverse areas, from industrial development to information technology, paints a picture of dynamic growth.

“We have already achieved CPEC’s first phase and we are benefiting from its early harvest projects. Now, we are entering the second phase,” the Premier had also informed China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview during his visit to Davos. “Both sides are engaged and we have developed a lot of connectivity - road, air and rest of connectivity corridor. We are also benefiting from bilateral trade.” Chinese President Xi Jin­ping, at the Third BRF had also emphasized the global expan­sion of Belt and Road coopera­tion stating that CPEC, as an in­tegral part, is pivotal in building close China-Pakistan commu­nity with a shared future. Span­ning over 3,000 kilometers, the CPEC stands as the strategic ar­tery of the BRI, connecting Gwa­dar Port to southwestern Paki­stan and China’s Xinjiang region as a comprehensive endeavor encompassing highways, rail­ways, and energy infrastructure.

Celebrating the ten-year mile­stone at the Third Belt and Road Forum, China and Pakistan reaf­firmed their commitment to mul­tifaceted development and carry forward the vision behind this undertaking to enhance multi-faceted ties. The $62 billion CPEC infrastructure has spurred eco­nomic development in Pakistan besides providing China an outlet for its excess industrial capacity and opportunities for other na­tions to join the project and reap benefits of enhanced connec­tivity. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin has also recently reiterated China’s readiness to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC.

“China stands ready to work with Pakistan to deliver on im­portant common understand­ings between the leaders of two countries, deepen political mu­tual trust and expand practical cooperation,” he had informed during a regular media briefing.

As CPEC strides towards frui­tion, the completed projects under CPEC valued at $24 bil­lion and ongoing ventures of $5 billion underscore tangible results of this collaboration and positive reverberations beyond borders of China and Pakistan. The impact of CPEC is felt on multiple fronts, generating 236,000 jobs, producing 8,000 megawatts electric power, con­structing over 510 kilometers highways and expanding na­tional transmission network by 886 kilometers. “CPEC has in­fluenced multi-sectors develop­ment in Pakistan’s and it could be done due to an approach of ‘Shared Future’ between China and Pakistan,” stated Dr Nadeemul Haq, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Develop­ment Economics (PIDE).

Dr Nadeem ul Haque, who also served as Deputy Chair­man Planning Commission, said that CPEC’s socio-economic impact was directly linked to SDGs framework, by and large followed by Pakistan. “CPEC is benefitting Pakistan in many areas and realizing its full po­tential make Pakistan achieve more development goals.” The potential for transforming the region, creating opportunities for Iran, Afghanistan, and Cen­tral Asian Republics, is becom­ing increasingly evident. While the first phase witnessed re­markable progress, the second phase (2021-25) sets its sights on industrialization, agriculture modernization, and socio-eco­nomic development. The CPEC-Long-Term Plan (2015-30) also paves way for new avenues in tourism, mines and minerals and the petroleum sector. Chal­lenges are acknowledged, but the belief in the power of col­laboration remains unshaken.

“Pakistan performed well during first phase of CPEC and this could happen due to good coordination by both sides,” said Economic Affairs and National Development Advisor at Cen­tre for Aerospace and Security Studies Dr Usman W. Chohan.

“Yet, we need to do more for industrial and agriculture sec­tors where the two sides had already worked out an action plan with consensus,” Chohan said. “Accelerated work on CPEC as an important component of BRI would help Pakistan estab­lish strong links with global and regional economies.” As the Belt and Road Initiative enters a new decade, China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration. It’s not just about infrastructure; it’s about shared dreams, collective progress and a future where opportunities know no borders. Challenges will undoubtedly arise, but the symphony of BRI and CPEC plays on, shaping the destinies of na­tions and resonating across the landscapes of economic and cul­tural connectivity.