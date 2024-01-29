Monday, January 29, 2024
Campaign against top judiciary being probed as per law: Solangi

Web Desk
2:46 PM | January 29, 2024
National

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Joint Investigation Team is investigating the malicious campaign against the top judiciary on social media in accordance with the law.

Addressing a news conference along with officials of the FIA, PTA and other relevant institutions, the minister said the JIT was formed on 16th of this month to probe into the anti-judiciary campaign on the social media networking sites.

He said so far, 600 social media accounts have been investigated while 100 inquiries registered.

The minister said notices have been served on 110 individuals that included 32 journalists and 22 politicians and political workers.

