Caretaker govt contemplates redirecting Rs53b from PM initiatives to provinces

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government is considering halting the fund­ing of Rs53 billion earmarked by the previous PDM coali­tion government for Prime Minister initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. An official source revealed to The Nation that a proposal has been submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) sug­gesting the transfer of provin­cial nature projects under the PM Initiatives to the provinces.

According to the sources, a summary outlining this proposal is expected to be presented to the NEC for ap­proval during its meeting to­day (Monday), with the Prime Minister presiding. The sug­gestion is to cap the expen­ditures on Prime Minister’s initiatives at the current level and allow provincial govern­ments to prioritise and un­dertake these projects. The saved Rs53 billion may then be redirected to other critical projects, particularly those requiring additional foreign funding within the overall PSDP 2023-24 framework.

During the PDM coalition government, a total of Rs80 billion was allocated for nine projects under Prime Minis­ter’s initiatives. These included allocations for various proj­ects such as Agriculture Solar Tube Wells, Youth Programme for Small Loans, Pakistan Fund for Education, IT Start-ups and Venture Capital support, Women Empowerment, Laptop Scheme, Green Revolution 2.0, Youth Skill Development, and PM initiative for Sports.

However, the current deci­sion is to transfer the allo­cation for provincial nature projects under PM initiatives to the respective provinces. Out of the total Rs80 billion, Rs 60 billion was earmarked for provincial nature projects. The Ministry of Planning has already sanctioned approxi­mately Rs2 billion for PM ini­tiatives, while the allocation for Youth Programme for Small Loans has been reduced from Rs10 billion to Rs5 billion. The utilisation of the proj­ects under the PM initiative during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year stands at only Rs250 million. The caretaker government is now contemplating transferring six provincial nature projects, with a total allocation of Rs53 billion, to the provinces. The combined cost of these proj­ects is estimated at Rs164.378 billion. The proposed projects for handing over to provinces include PM’s National Pro­gramme for Solarisation of Ag­riculture Tubewells, PM Youth Programme, Pakistan Educa­tion Fund, Green Revolution 2.0, PM initiative for Women Empowerment, and PM initia­tive for Sports.