Caretaker govt contemplates redirecting Rs53b from PM initiatives to provinces

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government is considering halting the funding of Rs53 billion earmarked by the previous PDM coalition government for Prime Minister initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24. An official source revealed to The Nation that a proposal has been submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) suggesting the transfer of provincial nature projects under the PM Initiatives to the provinces.
According to the sources, a summary outlining this proposal is expected to be presented to the NEC for approval during its meeting today (Monday), with the Prime Minister presiding. The suggestion is to cap the expenditures on Prime Minister’s initiatives at the current level and allow provincial governments to prioritise and undertake these projects. The saved Rs53 billion may then be redirected to other critical projects, particularly those requiring additional foreign funding within the overall PSDP 2023-24 framework.
During the PDM coalition government, a total of Rs80 billion was allocated for nine projects under Prime Minister’s initiatives. These included allocations for various projects such as Agriculture Solar Tube Wells, Youth Programme for Small Loans, Pakistan Fund for Education, IT Start-ups and Venture Capital support, Women Empowerment, Laptop Scheme, Green Revolution 2.0, Youth Skill Development, and PM initiative for Sports.
However, the current decision is to transfer the allocation for provincial nature projects under PM initiatives to the respective provinces. Out of the total Rs80 billion, Rs 60 billion was earmarked for provincial nature projects. The Ministry of Planning has already sanctioned approximately Rs2 billion for PM initiatives, while the allocation for Youth Programme for Small Loans has been reduced from Rs10 billion to Rs5 billion. The utilisation of the projects under the PM initiative during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year stands at only Rs250 million. The caretaker government is now contemplating transferring six provincial nature projects, with a total allocation of Rs53 billion, to the provinces. The combined cost of these projects is estimated at Rs164.378 billion. The proposed projects for handing over to provinces include PM’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tubewells, PM Youth Programme, Pakistan Education Fund, Green Revolution 2.0, PM initiative for Women Empowerment, and PM initiative for Sports.