Caretaker PM displeased as political parties fail to present economic agenda in run-up to polls

Stressing the importance of improving the national economy, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday expressed disappointment that no political party had presented an agenda for boosting the country's economic health in the run-up to the Feb 8 elections.

In an interview with a private news channel, the premier urged political parties to devise plans for revenue generation and widening the tax net.

Kakar highlighted the low tax-to-GDP ratio in Pakistan compared to Scandinavian countries, emphasising that enhanced taxation would make the government more accountable to the masses.

About the Feb 8 elections, PM Kakar observed that no solid reason had yet emerged to justify a delay in the upcoming polls.

He however assured that the government was committed to conducting the elections as freely and fairly as possible.

The PM said that candidates were actively canvassing, and he anticipated that any rumours would be dispelled by the evening of February 8 – the scheduled date for the general elections.

Addressing concerns about potential rigging, Kakar emphasised the need for the parliament to address flaws in laws, administration or the Election Commission, drawing lessons from past experiences.

He said that observers and local and international media would monitor the elections, assuring that they would meet regional standards for being free and fair.

He noted that some political parties were involved in rigging through the creation of fake ID cards and casting votes on behalf of deceased individuals.

PM Kakar informed that the voting time on Feb 8 would be from 9am to 5pm, urging everyone to exercise their constitutional right to ensure a high turnout.

Responding to a question about his foreign visits, he recalled attending various international events and engaging with world leaders to represent Pakistan's interests.

On the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, Kakar clarified that Pakistan had expelled individuals without identity and records. He stated that those with valid passports and visas would be allowed to return.

Discussing social media, he recognised it as a challenge and advocated for its regulation, similar to mainstream media.

Kakar dismissed criticisms of the caretaker government's actions, stating that all actions were legitimate, vetted by the Law Division, and approved by the cabinet.