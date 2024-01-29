Monday, January 29, 2024
Caretaker PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

Web Desk
8:35 PM | January 29, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reaffirmed on Monday Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties with Iran.

During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the prime minister emphasised the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, in particular territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.

PM Kakar conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation for him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

