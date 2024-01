SHANGHAI - China’s export container shipping index rose in the week ending Jan 26, accord­ing to the Shanghai Ship­ping Exchange (SSE). The SSE added that the average China Containerised Freight Index (CCFI) recorded an increase of 9 percent from the previous week to reach 1,403. The sub-indices for the Europe service and Med­iterranean service both reg­istered the biggest week-on-week rise of 12.9 percent.