CM Baqar decides to recruit ‘Sub-Registrars’ through SPSC

KARACHI - The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir has decided that the recruitment process of Sub-Registrar will now be conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

According to a CM’s spokesman on Sunday, the post of Sub-Registrar was of Grade 15 and was a very important post. The recruitment of sub-registrars through the commission will improve the performance of the department. The Chief Minister had said that sub-registrar was a per­son, who registered the ownership papers. He said that the eradication of corruption in sub-registrar offices was possible only when recruit­ment was based on merit.

Baqar said that the Sindh government had digitized the Revenue Department for the conve­nience of the people. He said that reforms are be­ing introduced in the Revenue Department which will eliminate corruption.