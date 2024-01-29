Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball final today

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Cup Basket­ball Tournament 2024 has reached an exciting climax in the girls’ cat­egory, with the semifinals conclud­ing here at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram­bagh, Karachi. In the first semifi­nal, Bahria College Karsaz edged past BCP North Nazimabad by 10- 7. Kanza Ali was the top scorer for Bahria College with 6 points, close­ly followed by Amna Rashid who added 4 points. On the opposing side, Saima Ahmed scored 3 points, with Sehma and Tasmina contrib­uting 2 points each.

The second semifinal saw BCP College PECHS securing a deci­sive 22-10 victory over Islamia Govt College. Anusha Yusuf led the charge with 9 points, Destiny Chris­topher added 8, and Ramsha Khan contributed 4 points for the win­ning team. For Islamia Govt College, Hadiqa Khan scored 7 points and Laiba Gul chipped in with 3 points.

In the boys’ event, Civil Tigers triumphed over Net Pipers Club with a final score of 59-48. M Muaz Ashraf was the standout player for Civil Tigers, netting 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammates Daniyal Marwat and M Zaid Ashraf scored 12 points each. Wajahat Ali led the effort for Net Pipers Club with 20 points, sup­ported by Talha Ahmed’s 15 points and Haider Ali’s 10 points.

The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hus­sain, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, with Zaima Khatun, Minahil Farooq, and Ayesha Abbas serving as technical officials.