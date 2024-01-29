Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball final today

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 has reached an exciting climax in the girls’ category, with the semifinals concluding here at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria College Karsaz edged past BCP North Nazimabad by 10- 7. Kanza Ali was the top scorer for Bahria College with 6 points, closely followed by Amna Rashid who added 4 points. On the opposing side, Saima Ahmed scored 3 points, with Sehma and Tasmina contributing 2 points each.
The second semifinal saw BCP College PECHS securing a decisive 22-10 victory over Islamia Govt College. Anusha Yusuf led the charge with 9 points, Destiny Christopher added 8, and Ramsha Khan contributed 4 points for the winning team. For Islamia Govt College, Hadiqa Khan scored 7 points and Laiba Gul chipped in with 3 points.
In the boys’ event, Civil Tigers triumphed over Net Pipers Club with a final score of 59-48. M Muaz Ashraf was the standout player for Civil Tigers, netting 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammates Daniyal Marwat and M Zaid Ashraf scored 12 points each. Wajahat Ali led the effort for Net Pipers Club with 20 points, supported by Talha Ahmed’s 15 points and Haider Ali’s 10 points.
The matches were officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hussain, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, with Zaima Khatun, Minahil Farooq, and Ayesha Abbas serving as technical officials.