DC South Sports Festival 2023/24 concludes

LAHORE - The DC South Sports Festival 2023/24 concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the KPT Sports Complex in West Wharf, Karachi. According to information made available here, the festival, renowned for its diverse range of sports events, included competitions in archery, squash, wushu, table tennis, and teqball, all coordinated with the support of the KPT Sports Department. A highlight of the event was a special wheelchair tennis match featuring Special Olympics athletes, showcasing the festival’s commitment to inclusivity.
This extensive sports gala was organised with a dual aim: to provide a platform for emerging talents, especially female athletes, to showcase their skills, and to promote a culture of healthy and active lifestyles in District South Karachi. The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries including Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Capt (R) Altaf H Sario, DC South, Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman, GM(E) KPT, and Brig (R) Tariq Bashir, GM Admin KPT. Senior officers from KPT and DC South offices, along with a large assembly of enthusiastic spectators, also attended. The ceremony concluded with the awarding of medals and trophies to the event winners, and certificates were presented to all participants in recognition of their efforts. In their addresses, Chairman KPT and DC South pledged their continued support for such initiatives. They emphasized the importance of regularly organizing such events and other co-curricular activities, not only to foster youth engagement in healthy activities but also to prepare them for national competitions.