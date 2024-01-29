DC South Sports Festival 2023/24 concludes

LAHORE - The DC South Sports Festival 2023/24 concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the KPT Sports Complex in West Wharf, Karachi. According to informa­tion made available here, the festival, renowned for its diverse range of sports events, included competitions in archery, squash, wushu, table tennis, and teqball, all coordinated with the support of the KPT Sports Department. A highlight of the event was a special wheelchair tennis match featuring Special Olympics ath­letes, showcasing the festival’s commitment to inclusivity.

This extensive sports gala was organised with a dual aim: to provide a platform for emerging talents, especially female ath­letes, to showcase their skills, and to promote a culture of healthy and active lifestyles in District South Karachi. The clos­ing ceremony was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries including Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Capt (R) Al­taf H Sario, DC South, Rear Ad­miral Habib Ur Rehman, GM(E) KPT, and Brig (R) Tariq Bashir, GM Admin KPT. Senior officers from KPT and DC South offices, along with a large assembly of enthusiastic spectators, also at­tended. The ceremony conclud­ed with the awarding of med­als and trophies to the event winners, and certificates were presented to all participants in recognition of their efforts. In their addresses, Chairman KPT and DC South pledged their con­tinued support for such initia­tives. They emphasized the im­portance of regularly organizing such events and other co-curric­ular activities, not only to foster youth engagement in healthy activities but also to prepare them for national competitions.