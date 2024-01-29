Economic Watch: Foreign-funded banks upbeat about China’s economic development

BEIJING - As China revealed data of its economic performance in 2023 recently, experts from multiple foreign-invested financial institutions made positive remarks on the country’s future economic development. Overall eco­nomic data have been better than expected for most months since August, said Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JP Morgan. “We have seen that policies have become more active and targeted in stabilising growth,” Zhu said. China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent year on year to a new high of 126.06 trillion yuan (about 17.74 trillion US dollars) last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The growth rate is higher than the government’s annual target of around 5 percent and exceeds the 3 percent increase in 2022. UBS analyst Wang Tao said that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the year-on-year growth of the key indicators such as retail sales, ex­ports and industrial output all increased, while GDP slightly exceeded expectations. “The competitive­ness of China’s manufacturing industry in the glob­al market continues to increase, and the combined export of new tech-intensive green trio topped the one-trillion-yuan mark for the first time, providing new momentum for economic growth,” said Xiong Yi, chief China economist at Deutsche Bank. The to­tal export value of China’s new tech-intensive green trio, namely solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, surged 29.9 percent to 1.06 trillion yuan in 2023. On the outlook for this year, the econo­mists said that favorable conditions supporting the high-quality development of the Chinese economy have been accumulating, and the good momentum of economic recovery will continue to be consolidated.