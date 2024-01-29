ECP asks voters to get prior information about polling station through SMS service

Monday, January 29, 2024
8:46 AM | January 29, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked registered voters to get prior information about their details and polling station through 8300 SMS service.

Voters are required to send their National Identity Card number to 8300 to get complete information.

The charges for this service are two rupees per SMS.

Meanwhile, the ECP has introduced an active WhatsApp helpline at 0327 5050610 to provide citizens with a platform to register their election-related complaints.

Apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at complaints@ecp.gov.pk, or the dedicated helpline 111-327-000.

The ECP has already established Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre to address voters' grievances pertaining to the general elections.

