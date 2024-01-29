ECP imposes Rs10,000 fine over election code violation

QUETTA - Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter on Sunday im­posed a fine on a candidate contest­ing polls for the provincial assembly.

Spokesman Provincial Election Com­missioner Balochistan said that District Monitoring Officer Chaman Zohaibul­lah has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the candidate of PB-51 Chaman Asghar Khan for violating the election code of conduct. The candidate has been or­dered to deposit the fine within three days. It merits mentioning here that candidate Asghar Khan had affixed a billboard in violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan for political par­ties and candidates. As per the Elec­tion code of conduct, it is prohibited to place any kind of election materials on all government properties (buildings, walls, poles, bridges etc.). Similarly, billboards, hoardings and panaflex are also completely banned.