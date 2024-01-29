ECP starts dispatching ballot papers for upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has started the delivery of national and provincial assembly ballot papers to various District Re­turning Officers (DROs) while con­currently printing them for the up­coming elections.

An ECP official told APP on Sunday that ballot papers for two constituen­cies in the National and Provincial As­semblies of Lodhran and Vehari were sent from the Islamabad Printing Press to the relevant District Return­ing Officers (DROs).

Ballot paper printing is progressing smoothly and is expected to conclude around February 3 or 4, said the of­ficial. The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that the ECP already had directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on January 14 to print 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

Distinctive watermarks will em­bellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three dif­ferent machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper produc­tion process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elec­tions, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were used to share the workload for this endeavour.