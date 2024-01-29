Election: ECP to ‘handover’ ballot papers, other stuff on Feb 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will ‘handover’ ballot papers and other stuff to the polling staff on February 7.

The elections are scheduled to take place on February 8 for which all arrangements including security have been finalized.

The sources said the delivery of the ballot papers and polling stuff to the far-flung areas will be completed by February 5.

The delivery of the polling stuff in Rawalpindi, Attock and Islamabad will be completed by February 6, the ECP sources said and added that the electoral body will ensure free and fair polls.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released complete polling schemes for the upcoming General Elections 2024 according to which total 90,675 polling stations would be established across the country.

According to the data released by the ECP, 25, 320 polling stations are designated for men while 23,952 are for women. The ECP said that 41, 403 joint polling stations would also be established for both men and women.

Earlier on Saturday, the ECP said that it “successfully” conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis, yielding useful and encouraging results.