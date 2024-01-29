Environmental hazards disrupting life-sustaining ecosystems

LAHORE - Experts say environment has serious effects on hu­man health in a number of ways, either directly by exposing people to harmful carbon-agents, or indi­rectly, by disrupting life-sustaining ecosystems. They say that the interaction between human health and the environmental hazards has extensively been re­searched and studied.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its re­cent report, said that 13 million deaths were caused annually by preventable environmental causes.

The report estimates that 24 percent of the glob­al disease burden (healthy life per year loss) and 23 percent of all deaths ie premature mortality are at­tributable to environmental factors, with the envi­ronmental burden of diseases, for being 15 times higher in developing countries than in developed countries, occur due to differences in exposure to en­vironmental risks and non-availability of access to healthcare amid the environmental reasons.

The report further said that five children in devel­oping countries in every one minute die from Malar­ia or Diarrhoea.

Likewise, 100 children die every hour, as a result of exposure to indoor smoke from solid or fossil fu­els and nearly 1800 people die every day in mega cit­ies of the developing countries as a result of expo­sure to endangered urban air pollution. And, every month, nearly 19,000 people in developing countries die from unintentional poisonings.

Noted environmentalist Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmad told APP that huge economic development and mul­tiplying population is resulting in prevailing environ­mental degradation. Intensification of industrialisa­tion, agriculture and increasing energy use were the most severe driving forces of environmental health problems.

For developing countries, severe lack of public in­frastructure, such as access to clean drinking water, lack of healthcare, sanitation issues were generating due to emerging problems of industrial pollution, as mushrooming of industrial units without planning are creating significant issues of public health, he added.

Climate change is directly posing threats to human health and well-being and this is rapidly emerging as a serious health concern worldwide, he said adding that in year 2000, climate change was estimated to be responsible for approximately 2.4 percent of world­wide diarrhoea and 6 percent of malaria.

But now, according to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) third assessment re­port, the world temperature is expected to further rise during the current century, implying more and increased health threats for human populations, es­pecially in low-income countries.

Regarding the socio-environmental impacts in La­hore, noted expert Safdar Ali Shirazi said that for the past few decades, due to rapid urbanisation, the pro­vincial metropolis has lost its aesthetically important urban tress, vegetation and around all green scenic cover.

He revealed that the loss of green cover and vegeta­tion has been witnessed vanishing at an astonishing rate in many union councils of the city.

Former LDA director Aslam Langah told APP that environmental health hazards are not limited to the developing world, rather environmental risks have also been generated in wealthier countries and are primarily attributed to urban air and water pollution.

Noted pulmonologist, critical care physician, Dr Muhammad Ahmad said that dramatically occur­rences of rising Asthma cases, throughout the global cities was increasing at at an alarming level.

He said that various environmental synthesis re­ports are giving precautionary warnings that fur­ther erosion of ecosystems could lead to an in­crease in existing diseases such as malaria and cholera, as well as a rising risk of new emerging vi­ral diseases in the world.