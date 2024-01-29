Monday, January 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FC foils attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel on Sindh-Balochistan border

APP
January 29, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of Iranian diesel on the border between Sindh and Balochistan. According to a spokesper­son for the FC, 10 suspected trucks were intercept­ed in an intelligence base operation at the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The FC recovered 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

The seized trucks, along with the contraband, were promptly handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings. Smug­gling of Iranian goods, particularly diesel, has been a persistent issue in the border regions, posing chal­lenges to law enforcement agencies. The successful operation by the FC signifies a significant blow to the networks engaged in such illegal activities and serves as a deterrent to potential smugglers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024