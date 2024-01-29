FC foils attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel on Sindh-Balochistan border

QUETTA - The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of Iranian diesel on the border between Sindh and Balochistan. According to a spokesper­son for the FC, 10 suspected trucks were intercept­ed in an intelligence base operation at the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The FC recovered 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

The seized trucks, along with the contraband, were promptly handed over to customs officials for further investigation and legal proceedings. Smug­gling of Iranian goods, particularly diesel, has been a persistent issue in the border regions, posing chal­lenges to law enforcement agencies. The successful operation by the FC signifies a significant blow to the networks engaged in such illegal activities and serves as a deterrent to potential smugglers.