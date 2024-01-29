FG/Din Polo clinch 11th Corps Commander Cup trophy

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo emerged title winners in the prestigious 11th Corps Commander Cup 2024, sponsored by Al­falah Investment and Abhi Investment, after defeating Team Barry’s with a narrow margin of 6-5 ½ in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The event was graced by Muhammad Ali, COO and Co- Founder of Abhi Investment, and Syed Hussain Gardezi, Regional Head of Alfalah Investment, as chief guests. Major Ali Taymur (R), Sec­retary of Jinnah Polo Fields, along with a significant turnout of polo enthusiasts and families, witnessed the gripping finale.

Juan Cruz Greguol was a standout performer for FG/Din Polo, netting three goals, while Farhad Mu­hammad Shaikh contrib­uted two goals, and Agha Musa Ali Khan added one to their tally. Team Barry’s, benefiting from a half-goal handicap, saw Raja Mikael Sami leading their effort with four goals, comple­mented by Raja Jalal Ar­slan’s single goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Rijas Polo/Master Paints outshone Diamond Paints with a 7½-4 victory. The winners, enjoying a two and a half goal handicap ad­vantage, were led by Amir­reza Behboudi’s impressive hat-trick. Sufi Hashim and Mohib Faisal each scored a goal for their team. For Diamond Paints, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Raja Temur Nadeem both scored twice.