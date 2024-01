ISLAMABAD - Five people including three women and a child were axed to death in a horrifying incident at Jhabran Mandi, a remote village near Sheikhu­pura on Sunday. According to police, the attackers targeted the victims at their residence when they were sleeping. The victims had reportedly come to Sheikhupura from Faisalabad in search of em­ployment. The motive behind the brutal assault is yet to be determined, however inves­tigation is underway, a pri­vate news channel reported.