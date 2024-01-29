Former Sindh CM says PPP to hold historic public meeting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has said the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a historic public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4. Talking to the media at the residence of PPP’s Hyderabad Division President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi here on Sunday Shah said Bilawal was the only national leader who was visiting all 4 provinces to lead the election campaign. He added that the chairman was informing the people about the 10-point charter of economy whose implementation would revive the country’s economic growth if the PPP formed the government. The ex-CM said the public-private partnership model would be implemented in all parts of the country if the PPP formed the government to boost the development and economic activity to create employment opportunities. He assured that the PPP’s government would withdraw subsidies from the elite class and the same funds would be directly spent on the welfare of the youth, peasants, farmers, labours and women. “We face no competition in Sindh from any political entity but still the PPP’s candidates have been daily visiting their constituencies to learn about their mistakes from the people so that the same aren’t repeated again,” he said. Commenting on the party’s public meetings in Punjab, he said the people who used to say the PPP was no longer popular in that province had been surprised by the party’s rallies in Punjab.”