Former Sindh CM says PPP to hold historic public meeting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also a candidate of the Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP), has said the PPP’s Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a historic public meeting in Hyderabad on February 4. Talking to the media at the residence of PPP’s Hyderabad Di­vision President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi here on Sunday Shah said Bilawal was the only national leader who was visiting all 4 provinces to lead the election campaign. He added that the chairman was informing the people about the 10-point charter of economy whose implementation would revive the country’s economic growth if the PPP formed the government. The ex-CM said the public-private partnership model would be implemented in all parts of the country if the PPP formed the govern­ment to boost the development and economic ac­tivity to create employment opportunities. He as­sured that the PPP’s government would withdraw subsidies from the elite class and the same funds would be directly spent on the welfare of the youth, peasants, farmers, labours and women. “We face no competition in Sindh from any political entity but still the PPP’s candidates have been daily visiting their constituencies to learn about their mistakes from the people so that the same aren’t repeated again,” he said. Commenting on the party’s public meetings in Punjab, he said the people who used to say the PPP was no longer popular in that province had been surprised by the party’s rallies in Punjab.”