Monday, January 29, 2024
Four of a family axed to death in Sheikhupura

Web Desk
8:52 PM | January 29, 2024
Four people including two women and a child were axed to death by unidentified assailants in village Jahbahran here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

The victims included a man, his wife, a daughter and a son. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The attackers barged into an outhouse and butchered four people including two women and a child present there.

A woman was also injured in the attack. She was shifted to hospital. Her condition was stated to be critical.

Having being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation.

According to law enforcers, the assailants reached the outhouse by a car and fled after killing them.

The gruesome murder of four people including two women and a child saddened the area people and spread panic in the vicinity.

On receiving information, a heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and started investigation after cordoning off the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that unidentified men came to the outhouse by a car.

Terrorist, planning attack on polling day, apprehended in Jamshoro

They parked their car outside and barged into the outhouse and attacked them with axes, killing four people including two women and a child.

After butchering them, the assailants drove away.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the murder and ordered police to arrest the killers at the earliest.

According to police, the family head, his wife, daughter and son were slain in the attack. Further investigation is under way.

According to Sheikhupura DPO, the family came to Sheikhupura from Faisalabad.

According to the DPO, the attackers wanted to kill all the members of the family, but three of the family members remained safe because they were not at home.

The slain members of the ill-fated family were identified as Shah Muhammad, 80, Ashra, Kiran and Abdul Rauf, 8.

