Monday, January 29, 2024
Ghulam Ali inaugurates official website of KP Governor's Secretariat

Ghulam Ali inaugurates official website of KP Governor’s Secretariat
Web Desk
7:11 PM | January 29, 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurated the official website of the Governor Secretariat in Peshawar today.

At the official website, www.governorkp.gov.pk, people will be able to reach out to the secretariat for information on daily official matters of the Governor secretariat.

The university employees will also be able to file online appeal against administrative affairs.

The orders related to these complaints will also be available the said website.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali termed launch of the website as a new beginning in the journey of modernism.

The Governor said public should be provided with the required information through modern mediums.

