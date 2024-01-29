Govt focuses on ensuring law & order as well as protection of people's lives, properties: Gohar

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz has said the government is focused on ensuring law and order as well as protection of people's lives and properties.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building of Golra Police Station in Islamabad today, he said renovation of 13 police stations of the federal capital has begun and they will be given state of the art look in 30 days.

Similarly, the government is also pursuing a policy to make hospitals of Islamabad ideal and exemplary to serve the people. He said conditions of the PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals will be improved.