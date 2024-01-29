Health minister urges use of technology to revolutionise health sector

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javaid Akram has emphasised the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. In a roundta­ble discussion at the Expo Center here on Sunday, he highlighted the integration of Artificial Intelli­gence systems in Punjab’s government hospitals, aiming to elevate healthcare services.

Addressing the alarming health trends, Dr. Akram cautioned about the rising prevalence of blood pressure and diabetes among Pakistanis, with individuals as young as 39 being affected. He stressed the importance of adopting healthy life­styles to combat these challenges.

Furthermore, Dr. Akram underscored the gov­ernment’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, with over 70 government hos­pitals in Punjab undergoing revamping efforts. Several hospitals have already been reopened with enhanced facilities to cater to public needs. Expressing concern over the increasing demand for dialysis machines, Dr. Akram called for urgent measures to address the burden of diseases. He also highlighted the noble initiative of “Aapka” clin­ic, providing free medical services to patients. The roundtable discussion, attended by a significant number of healthcare professionals, was praised for its significance in addressing critical health is­sues. Dr. Akram commended the administration for organizing the event and urged continued ef­forts towards advancing healthcare in Punjab.