IGP orders completion of works at police stations, offices

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar ordered on Sunday completion of on­going development works at police stations and offices as early as possible.

He visited various offices and police stations of Lahore including police station and SDPO office Shafiqabad and DIG Operations Lahore office and inspected the ongoing construction work.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and senior officers also accompanied him. The IGP said the office of DIG Operations Lahore would be state-of-the-art after completion and it would be equipped with modern facilities.

He also visited the buildings of IGP Punjab Spe­cial Initiative Police Station Model Town, SDPO office, Gulberg Police Station, Ichhra Police Sta­tion, DSP CIA Ichhra and inspected the construc­tion work. He said the punjab police department was upgrading the offices of SDPOs and police stations for improving police working and mak­ing citizens’ service delivery easier.