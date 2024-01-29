Monday, January 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian FM reaches Pakistan on key visit

Iranian FM reaches Pakistan on key visit
Web Desk
11:31 AM | January 29, 2024
National, Top Stories

Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reached Pakistan in the wee hours of Monday, at the invitation of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, the Iranian foreign minister was received by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,” according to a Foreign Office statement.

 This high-level visit comes after both countries, in their joint press statement on January 22, had announced that the envoys of both countries would return to their respective posts and that the Iranian FM would visit Islamabad.

Earlier, the relations between both the countries were strained after Iran violated Pakistan’s airspace this month which followed Pakistan’s military strike inside Iran to target the hideouts of the Pakistan-origin terrorists.

One killed in PPP-MQM-P workers' clash in Karachi

Meanwhile, Iran offered condolences to Pakistan over the killing of nine of its labourers on its soil.

Iranian envoy to Pakistan in his statement condemned the killings of Pakistani labourers in Iran and said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations.

“Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to cause damage to the countries’ brotherly relations,” the Iranian envoy said in his statement.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024