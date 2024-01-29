Joseph helps West Indies register historic win over Australia

BRISBANE - Injured pace bowler Shamar Jo­seph produced a stunning spell to help West Indies pull off a remarkable eight-run win over Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

Joseph, who needed scans after retiring hurt on Saturday night when he was hit on the toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, took 7-68 on Sunday as the West Indies bowled Australia out for 207, giv­ing the West Indies their first win in Australia since 1997. Australia began the fourth day’s play at 60-2, chasing 216 for victory and with Steve Smith and Cameron Green at the crease, they were overwhelming favourites.

Opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph were not particularly threatening, so 45 minutes in captain Kraigg Brath­waite threw the ball to Joseph, with almost immediate results. Although proving expensive, Jo­seph’s extra pace caused trouble for all the batters and the more wickets he took, the more confi­dent the West Indies became.

He bowled Green and Travis Head with consecutive balls, then dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Mitch­ell Starc, Alex Carey and Pat Cum­mins in an extended first session. He capped off a remarkable per­formance when he clean-bowled Josh Hazlewood to end the match. Through all the carnage, Smith stood firm for the Austra­lians, answering his critics with a superb innings of 91, but it was in vain as the underdogs stunned the world Test champions.

The celebrations that followed were exuberant, reaching as far as the boundary rope. “This is just unbelievable,” said Brian Lara, who was on commentary for the conclusion. “So proud of everyone on that team.”

Joseph said that the win feels like they won the series. “I feel like we win the series, even though it’s 1-1. It’sreally amaz­ing for my teammates; I must give another shoutout to them, they’re really encouraging. I’m glad I made them proud,” he said.

“Tears could have got to my eyes just now, but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul. It’s just happiness. I’mjust happy that we win the Test – when we last beat Australia, I can’t even remember. But today is a big day for us, and I just want to say en­joy it, celebrate it and be happy. “I told my skipper that I would bowl until the end, until the last wicket falls. It doesn’t matter how my toes are.”

SCORES IN BRIEF

WEST INDIES 311 and 193

beat AUSTRALIA 289 for 9 dec

and 207 (Smith 91*, Green 42,

S Joseph 7-68) by 8 runs.