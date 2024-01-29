Judicial Vigilance

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa’s suo motu notice on the alleged harassment of journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) marks a crucial step in safeguarding press freedom. The Chief Justice’s proactive response to the alarming reports of jour­nalists facing FIA notices, particularly in the context of a malicious cam­paign against the judiciary, demonstrates a commitment to upholding the principles of a free and unhindered press.

The joint resolution adopted by the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IH­CJA) adds weight to the collective concern of journalists facing FIA no­tices. The chilling effect caused by these notices, as highlighted in the resolution, raises serious questions about the freedom of the press, a cornerstone of any vibrant democracy. The resolution, a unified stance against the alleged harassment, emphasises the need to protect journal­ists’ rights guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The court’s decision to constitute a three-judge bench promptly re­flects a commitment to addressing the matter urgently and ensuring that journalists are protected from undue harassment. The bench, head­ed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa, comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, showcasing the gravity of the situation and the high-level attention it deserves. The notice was taken following a meet­ing with the newly elected representatives of the Press Association and the Journalist Association. The court office has directed the attorney general for Pakistan, Pemra chairman, FIA director general, and the Is­lamabad police chief to appear in person before the court. This proac­tive approach signals a determination to address the issue comprehen­sively and hold relevant authorities accountable. The resolution’s regret about the chilling effect caused by FIA notices and its call for an immedi­ate withdrawal underscore the urgency of the situation. Journalists, in­cluding prominent figures like Siddique Jan and Matiullah Jan, have ex­pressed concerns about the notices containing personal information and the potential endangerment of their lives. This heightens the gravity of the matter and emphasises the need for swift and decisive action.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s suo motu notice, the joint resolution by press associations, and the constitution of a three-judge bench dem­onstrate a commitment to safeguarding press freedom and protecting journalists from undue harassment. The urgency with which the matter is being addressed reflects the judiciary’s dedication to upholding dem­ocratic values and ensuring that journalists can carry out their vital role without fear or intimidation.