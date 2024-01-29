Justice Tariq Masood recuses himself from hearing military courts case

The Supreme Court bench hearing intra-court appeals against apex court decision on civilians' military court trials dissolved on Monday as Justice Sardar Tariq Masood recused himself of hearing appeals.

A six-member Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood started hearing the intra-court appeals on civilians' military trials. Justice Ameenuddin Khan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat are also part of the bench.

As the proceedings started counsel for Jawwad S Khawaja advocate Ahmad Hassan raised the point that the bench should be reconstituted by sending the matter to judges committee.

On this occasion, Lahore Bar counsel Hamid Khan tried to advance arguments but Justice Tariq Masood said if they were not going to hear the case then why he wanted to present arguments. He said objection had been raised on him to recuse from hearing the case.

Justice Tariq Masood then recused himself from hearing the case and the Supreme Court bench dissolved.

The matter has been sent to Judges Committee for reconstitution of the bench. Now the three-member Judges Committee will reconstitute a larger bench on hear intra-court appeals.

The apex court, last week, had fixed from hearing the appeals filed against Supreme Court decision on civilians' trials in military courts.