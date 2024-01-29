KMU conducts centralised Make-Up Test for undergraduate admissions

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Sunday organ­ised the Centralised Admission Make-Up Test (KMU CAT MAKE-UP) at its main campus, facilitat­ing admissions to undergraduate programmes including DPT, BS Nursing, and other allied health sciences.

The initiative also extends its support to students seeking ad­mission in affiliated and constit­uent institutions including KMU-IHS Islamabad and second-shift KMU-IHS Hazara Abbottabad.

A total of 1317 candidates par­ticipated in this test, marking a significant turnout. The purpose of the make-up test was to accom­modate candidates who missed previous KMU CAT tests due to various reasons.

VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that participation of 1317 candi­dates in this test not only under­scored their confidence in KMU but also reflected the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences education. This initiative is poised to further enhance the standards of healthcare education and prac­tice in the province, he said.

Dr Zia said that healthcare was a multifaceted system wherein doctors, as well as departments of pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences, play pivotal roles.

The conduct of centralised make-up entrance tests for ad­missions in allied health sci­ences aims to provide talented students with opportunities to excel in these fields while con­tributing to the overall enhance­ment of the healthcare system in the region.

The results of the test will be de­clared within two days and made available on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).