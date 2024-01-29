Monday, January 29, 2024
KP CM grieved over demise of Mufti Ayaz

January 29, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -  Caretak­er Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday expressed condo­lences on the sad demise of Mufti Ayaz in Manshera and the mother of former provincial ministers Yu­suf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub in Haripur. 

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah visited the residence of Mu­hammad Ijaz, the late Mufti Mu­hammad Ayaz’s brother and of­fered condolences and prayers. He also conveyed profound sorrow to the grieving family.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah also extended condolences and sym­pathy to the bereaved families of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub on the passing of their moth­er in Haripur at their residence. He offered prayers for the deceased, acknowledging the shared grief of the family. In his condolence mes­sages, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hus­sain Shah extended prayers for the departed soul of Mufti Ayaz and the mother of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub emphasising sol­idarity with the bereaved family.

