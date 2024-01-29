Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in

MULTAN - A labourer was killed while another sustained inju­ries as a wall of an under-construction house caved in near Taunsa Street on Sunday.

According to Rescue of­ficials, construction work was underway at a house on Taunsa when the wall of the house suddenly caved in and two labourers were stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the in­formation, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue opera­tion. A 35-year-old laborer named Taimoor s/o Za­hoor resident of Qasim Bela died on the spot and Irfan sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured labourer while the body of the de­ceased was handed over to the heirs.

ELECTION CODE OF CONDUCT TO BE IMPLE­MENTED: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muham­mad Sohail Chaudhry said on Sunday that the election code of conduct would be implemented at any cost.

In a directive issued here, he said that police would play a due role in conduct­ing elections in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that no one would be permitted to violate the law.

He said that officers have been directed to remain impartial during the elec­tions adding that the police were bound to follow legal instructions of the presid­ing officers.

The RPO urged police of­ficers to contact the control room and senior officers immediately in case of any emergency-like situation. He said that entry into poll­ing stations with weapons, mobile phones and camer­as was banned and added that stern action would be taken against violators.

MARTYRDOM OF FIVE POLICE OFFICIALS RE­MEMBERED

The martyrdom of five police officials is remem­bered by the police de­partment to pay tribute to martyrs for rendering sacrifices.

City Police Officer (CPO) paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the department and said that the martyrs were the real heroes who rendered sacrifices for the cause.

He said that the basic purpose of the police de­partment was to protect the lives and properties of masses adding that force was ready to render any sacrifice for this purpose. He said that the martyrs would be remembered forever and taking care of their families would re­main the top priority of the department.

A police team paid guard of honour at the graves of the police martyrs. It is per­tinent to mention here that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Mumtaz, constables Muhammad Sal­eem, Muhammad Hayyat, Zulifqar Ali and Muham­mad Shafique embraced martyrdom on January 28, 1999, by the firing of ter­rorists when they were performing duties at Gu­listan Chowk Multan.