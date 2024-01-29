LESCO detects 406 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 406 connections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 141st day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here on Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 405 electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while two accused have been arrested. Grand an­ti-power theft operations against elec­tricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Di­vision and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the opera­tions would continue without dis­crimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilfer­ers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 141st consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 13 were commer­cial, 02 agricultural, 01 industrial and 390 domestic, and all these connec­tions were disconnected and charged with a total of 330,607 units as detec­tion bill amounting to Rs 9.423 mil­lion. Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 200,000 de­tection to an electricity pilferer in Johar Town; Rs 175,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a custom­er stealing electricity in Alahabad; Rs 170,000 and Rs 130,000 detec­tion bills respectively to two power thieves in Shahdara Town.